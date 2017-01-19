Unwashed hands and cross-contamination in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Rainy & occasionally stormy Thursday – Check WHNT’s Interactive Radar

Cork & Crust Pizzeria     Score of: 93

12120 County Line Rd., Madison

Violations:

  • Damaged kitchen utensils:
    • Plastic bins and lids
    • Fryer baskets
    • Pizza paddles

 

Taco Bell     Score of: 82

2136 6th Ave., Decatur

Violations:

  • Broken plastic food bins in use and ready to use
  • Non-operational hand sink

 

Francesco's Italian Restaurant     Score of: 73

2613 6th Ave., Decatur

Violations:

  • Employees not washing their hands in-between tasks
  • Not protecting food and utensils from cross contamination during food prep
  • Sausage at 51 degrees, chicken at 70 degrees, and fish at 63 degrees

 

Clean Plate Recommendation

Bigfoot’s Little Donuts     Score of: 100

11451 South Memorial Parkway, Huntsville