Unwashed hands and cross-contamination in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Cork & Crust Pizzeria Score of: 93
12120 County Line Rd., Madison
Violations:
- Damaged kitchen utensils:
- Plastic bins and lids
- Fryer baskets
- Pizza paddles
Taco Bell Score of: 82
2136 6th Ave., Decatur
Violations:
- Broken plastic food bins in use and ready to use
- Non-operational hand sink
Francesco's Italian Restaurant Score of: 73
2613 6th Ave., Decatur
Violations:
- Employees not washing their hands in-between tasks
- Not protecting food and utensils from cross contamination during food prep
- Sausage at 51 degrees, chicken at 70 degrees, and fish at 63 degrees
Clean Plate Recommendation
Bigfoot’s Little Donuts Score of: 100
11451 South Memorial Parkway, Huntsville