HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - University of Alabama in Huntsville head men's basketball coach Lennie Acuff reached another career milestone on Thursday night, logging his 500th victory in his 27th season and his 20th year at the helm of the UAH program.

Acuff – who ranks third all-time in the Gulf South Conference victories with 383 in the league – is the 18th active Division II coach to reach the 500-win plateau.

