Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic problem on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –¬†University Drive is down to one lane westbound following a wrecking involving two vehicles.

Authorities responded a little before 10 a.m. to the wreck scene near Research Park Boulevard.

HEMSI, Huntsville police and Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene.

