Two face felony charges after shopping without paying in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – The Russellville Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two men who robbed Walmart. The crime was caught on surveillance cameras.

In the early morning hours of January 13th, Russellville Police said these two men loaded up a shopping cart at Walmart with no intention of paying.

They tell us the men had more than $800 in electronics as they walked towards the front door. When a store clerk tried to approach them, the man pushing the cart lunged towards her.

The men made it out to the parking lot where they loaded up the stolen goods into a tan or beige sedan and took off.

Muscle Shoals Police have this week`s most wanted.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Jay Melton. Investigators said the 37-year-old`s last known address was in Killen.

19-year-old Christopher Butler has an alias warrant for his arrest as well. Police believe he may be in the Rogersville area.

Rounding out the list is Ada Marie Armstrong. The 25-year-old has an alias warrant through municipal court. She`s from Florence.

Recognize any of these people? By calling or texting the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line you could put some reward money in your pocket. The contact is kept anonymous.

To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text the tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information. Make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about.