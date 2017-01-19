× UPDATE: 5 Injured in traffic accident near Gate 3 on Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal officials confirm there has been a traffic accident near Gate 3, Redstone Road.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirms that a total of five people were taken to Huntsville Hospital from the arsenal.

At least one of the victims has serious injuries.

Authorities ask that you use caution in this area and please use an alternate route or expect delays.

