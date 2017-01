Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's national popcorn day!

Popcorn became popular in the united states in the middle 1800s. But, it wasn't until one candy-store owner developed a machine for popping corn with steam that the tasty treat became more abundantly "poppable."

By about 1900, Louise Ruckheim added peanuts and molasses to popcorn to bring Cracker Jacks to the world.

Today, Americans consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year. That's more than any other country in the world!