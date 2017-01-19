× Super Mario Run likely for Android in March

Android users have been anxiously waiting for a version of Nintendo’s Super Mario Run to arrive through Google Play.

‘Mario Run’ is Nintendo’s first-ever mobile game, featuring the beloved plumber who first became famous in the 1980s in NES console adventures.

The game debuted for Apple devices in December and since then, many have been watching to see when the app would be ported over for Android use.

Nintendo’s Japanese Twitter account now features this update:

According to TechCrunch, that translates roughly into:

The Android version of “Super Mario Run” will be delivered in March 2017. Currently, Google Play is accepting signups to inform you of when delivery begins. Please sign up.

No word yet on how much the Android version will cost but it’s likely it’ll be around $9.99. That’s what it costs on Apple devices. Users can play parts of the game for free, but the one-time payment will grant them unlimited access.