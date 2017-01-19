Shoals blood reserves at critical level; donors needed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - A plea for help has been sent out in northwest Alabama. The organization who provides blood to hospitals says supplies are dangerously low.

The sign says it all; LifeSouth Blood Services has an emergency need.

Thursday morning they were at North American Lighting for a blood drive.

Mobile Donation Supervisor Christi Heathcoat said there is always a drop in donations during the holiday season, and they normally feel it after the first of the year.

“A lot of times this is pretty normal, but in this kind of case it’s gotten pretty bad,” explained Heathcoat. “So we are trying to get as many as we can so we can get the numbers back up.”

That is why they were at one of the Shoals’ largest employers. LifeSouth’s two day supply in reserves has bottomed out. They need a lot of donors to step forward and rather quickly.

“We need approximately 200 units of blood, that’s 200 donors per week just to service all of our hospitals in this area,” Heathcoat stated.

And Heathcoat said they need all blood types right now. If you know your blood type is O-negative, they definitely need you to donate; someone’s life may depend on it.

There are LifeSouth Donation Center’s located at ECM Hospital in Florence and just behind Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield.

LifeSouth said they are also in need of blood platelets which expire rather quickly.