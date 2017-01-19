× Rev. Al Sharpton will be a special guest at Oakwood University Church

The Rev. Al Sharpton, popular activist and radio/TV show host, will be a special guest at Oakwood University Church on Saturday, January 28 as part of a black history month celebration.

Dr. Carlton P. Byrd, Senior Pastor of the Oakwood University Church, will present a challenging message emphasizing unity through diversity, coupled with a special response from Rev. Al Sharpton.

Oakwood University Church is located at 5500 Adventist Blvd. in Huntsville. The service will be at 11 a.m.