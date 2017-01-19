Loose dog visits WHNT News 19 crew just before live report – is she yours?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Sometimes our crews have surprise moments in the field between live reports. That's what happened to reporter Courtney Crown and photographer Jeremy Jackson on Thursday morning.

They were set up near Optimist Park on Oakwood Avenue and met a friendly young dog! She was happy to meet them, and quite curious.

The puppy didn't have a collar or tag, though, so Courtney and Jeremy took the pup to Huntsville Animal Services. You'll see Courtney call the dog 'Opie' in the video above, but that's just the first thing that came to mind. We're not sure of her name. They ended up calling her 'Almond' because they fed her a few nuts and she liked them.

We checked around 12 p.m. and the dog hasn't been claimed. If she's yours, visit the city shelter - it's at 4950 Triana Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL 35805. The phone number is (256) 883-3782.