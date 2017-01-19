× “Just helping out” – Albertville lube and tire crew fix young boy’s favorite bike

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest impact, as a Marshall County mom found out first hand in the most unlikeliest of places.

Loud noises and calls across greased tools emit from Ed’s Fast Lube and Tire in Albertville. It’s a busy place, and it was business as usual earlier this week until the guys got an unusual request. “We don’t normally work on anything like that,” said manager Cameron Knight.

Knight says the guys jumped on board, though. “Just helping someone out.” he added.

Sarah Alexander had made her own promise. “I promised Braden that I would find a way to fix his bike. I bought a new chain but we didn’t have a way to put it on, and I thought I would just go to this express lube and see what they say,” she explained.

“He has autism, and his bike is very important to him. He’s proud of it. He takes good care of it.”

The single mom of three can do a lot, but didn’t have what she needed to fix her 11-year-old son’s bike.

“I said, I have a question, but it has nothing to do with a car,” Alexander explained. The guys at Ed’s got right to work.

“Everyone started working on it. They put the chain on it. His handle bars were really loose, and so they tightened those and one of the guys test drove it,” Alexander added, “There was at least six of them, working to help, trying to help.”

“Every one of us jumped on it and got it done really quick for them,” Knight said, “Just helping someone out in the community, you know?”

“They’re just good. They’re didn’t want anything in return\,” Alexander said.

It just goes to show you, sometimes it’s just a small act of kindness that goes a long way.