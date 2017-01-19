× Huntsville Utilities to close down Governors Drive at 9:00 a.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews plan to temporarily closed all lanes, eastbound and westbound, of Governors Drive just east of Memorial Parkway. They will install “overhead services.”

The closure will begin around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Units with Huntsville Police will be there to help with traffic management.

Crews plan to move as quickly as is safely possible to complete the project. They estimate the lane closures will take 20-30 minutes.

Please avoid the area if possible.