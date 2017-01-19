× Huntsville Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday night wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say 29-year-old Justin Nall of New Market died Tuesday night when he was hit by an SUV. The wreck happened just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say Nall was walking south on Homer Nance Road when he was hit by an SUV. The vehicle was also traveling south. Nall died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

Officers say the incident is still under investigation, but no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.