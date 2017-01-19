× Huntsville Housing Authority receives $492,000 from HUD for programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently awarded a total of $32,000,000 for Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency Service Coordinators Programs (ROSS-SC). Huntsville Housing Authority received $492,000 in grant money from HUD.

This funding will help the local housing authority to fund the Youth and Family Services and Elderly and Disabled Service Programs for the next three years. These programs assist with outreach for families, seniors and those living with disabilities whose homes are in public housing.

“We are an agency that is not just about realty, development, but it’s also about providing services for people, helping them towards self-sufficiency,” Lindsay Pollard with Huntsville Housing Authority said. “It’s not just about collecting rent.”

Pollard shared the housing authority’s good news on Thursday morning.

“What that will do is provide us enough funding for additional coordinators so that they can help with our youth and family services as well as our disabled and elderly services,” Pollard said. “For our elderly, we’re trying to help them age in place. But, we’re also trying to provide them with really good resources so that their needs can be met.”

The housing authority’s Youth and Family Services Program targets infants to 18-year-olds with a goal of keeping them focused on a positive future.

“Help navigate families to the different resources that they need whether it be financial literacy, scholarships, different boys and girls club events,” Pollard said about the plan for the grant money.

Those with the housing authority said all of the grant money goes right back to those they serve.

“Any kind of funding that we can receive from the federal government is just amazing because the times that we live in, and the funding is slim,” Pollard said.