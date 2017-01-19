Huntsville City School Board interviews third superintendent finalist Robyne Thompson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Schools continues the work looking for a new superintendent by interviewing Robyne Thompson for the job. The board previously identified five finalists, and they started interviews this week.

Thompson said she has a past in Huntsville. She grew up here with her military family for several years, even attending schools within the system.

"My dad retired, he we went to work for NASA, and he died in '72 so he's buried here. I have a special place in my heart for Huntsville," she explained.

She wants to come back to the school system, this time as its leader.

"I am a kid-centered leader, and so sometimes I become very passionate," she explained to the board, later telling them this is both a strength and a weakness.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thompson said she is eager to begin work on equality, if hired.

"I'm excited about [the desegregation order] because it helps make sure that kids get what they need," she told the board.

She explained that she believes teachers need support, and special ed is no exception. She said she has a soft spot for special education. But she identified the reading scores as a weakness system-wide in Huntsville.

"If you can get the reading scores up, everything else takes care of itself," she reasoned.