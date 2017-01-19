Hollywood Police Department is raising money for their police canine “Fox”

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. – “We’re hoping to sell at least 150 and fund our program for the next year and a half or so.”

The Hollywood Police Department is selling t-shirts to help keep their K9, and keep supporting other law enforcement agencies.

“We help Scottsboro and Jackson County and all the other agencies. We’re also in the schools, making sure that the people’s kids are safe. That they’re not being exposed to dangerous drugs. If someone was to go missing, we’re dual trained to track people,” said Jason Hepler of the Hollywood Police Department.

Fox was given to them by Canine for Cops as a part of a grant. Hollywood PD would rather voluntarily raise money for the unit then adding an additional burden to tax payers.

“We don’t want our tax payers to have to foot the bill for this program. We want it to be something that people want in the community and they voluntarily contribute to instead of saying hey we want this program and you’re going to pay for it,” said Hepler.

Having a K9 unit is a luxury, especially for areas like Hollywood.

“With smaller agencies, your budget is really limited,” said Hepler. “So sometimes there are things that we just really might absolutely need and with having this money to fall back on makes sure we can have these things.”

T-shirts are $15 and are now available for purchase. You can go to the Hollywood PD Facebook page here for instructions on how to buy one.