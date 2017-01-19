× First Little Steps daycare announces closing after start of investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville daycare announced it will close its doors Friday morning after allegations that spurred an investigation.

According to AL.com, a former employee reported that the staff gave children gummy vitamins containing melatonin to help them sleep.

The director of the learning center rejects the allegations, saying that the former employee was purposefully trying to stir up trouble after being fired.

The daycare announced on its Facebook page that they are closing their doors simply because the situation is not fair to current employees.

First Little Steps is a Christian daycare on Bob Wallace Avenue and is operated by a religious organization. As such, it is exempt from state licensing. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is now investigating the daycare along with Huntsville police and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.