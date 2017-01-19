Decatur Police: Man shoots intruder in self-defense

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say a man was shot to death after apparently smashing a window and door to get inside a house on Beard Street overnight.

Officers arrived to find 36-year-old Bruce Rashad Moody dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Moody’s ex-wife was in the house with her children and another person, Atlantis Jarmon. Police say Bruce Moody smashed out a window of the master bedroom then went around and kicked through the front door of the house. They believe Moody was armed with a box cutter.

Investigators say when Bruce Moody reached the master bedroom, Jarmon fired at him with a pistol, striking him. Moody died there.

His body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville. No one else was hurt.

Police say this appears to be a case of self-defense. The Morgan County Grand Jury will review it.