Daycare offers free child care to parents affected by First Little Steps closure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For six years A Perfect Start Learning Center owner and operator Ashley Blackmon has been caring for kids. The allegations against a fellow daycare giving kids a sleeping aid did not sit well with her. "Just me as mom came through, and I thought oh my word those parents must be so worried you know, and I would hope something like that wouldn`t be true," Blackmon said.

Since the allegations against the daycare have surfaced First Little Steps has decided to close their doors on Friday, so to offer support to parents affected by the closure Blackmon is offering a free week of daycare to parents affected by the closure. "To close on Friday I knew was a shock to parents. They would not have time to tour different centers and make new decisions," Blackmon explained.

She made the announcement on social media letting parents know of the service she'd providing and parents have been responding. "I had parents reach out to me on Facebook and thank me, for just offering to help. Some immediately accepted some were weary," Blackmon said.

She said parents were weary because a former employee of First Little Steps said employees were giving children melatonin to help them sleep. "I had one young lady say thank you so much for the opportunity, just give me a couple of days to calm down. This was my first center I've tried," Blackmon said.

Blackmon said people get into the business of childcare because they care and she's stepping in to help because of just that.

Blackmon said APSLC is a state licensed Christian based facility located at 407 B Jordan Lane Huntsville, Al 35805. Their location is 2 minutes away from First Little Steps. To contact Ashley Blackmon, she can be reached at (256) 489-122.