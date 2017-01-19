× Crisis Services of North Alabama receives $60,000 grant for training

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Grants keep many non-profits afloat around the Tennessee Valley. The Huntsville-based Crisis Services of North Alabama was recently awarded a $60,000 grant to support different programs within their center.

Samantha Dickens is the sexual assault response coordinator at Crisis Services. Her full-time job is dependent on support from grants.

“For us, it’s going to go primarily to training new sexual assault nurse examiners and training law enforcement and hospital staff on how to be first responders if they should come into contact with a sexual assault victim,” said Dickens.

Crisis Services functions mainly on grants and donations, but more so grants. They’re also available 24/7, serving the Tennessee Valley all day, every day.

“Without the grant, we would be doing less of that training, fewer of those follow-up exams,” said Dickens. “So we would have clients, victims… falling through the gaps.”

Dickens said the programs offered through Crisis Services keep them community oriented and that’s exactly why they’re here.

Crisis Services’ 24/7 HELPline is (256) 716-1000. The Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.