× 2PM: Univ. of Alabama to introduce new Athletics Director Greg Byrne

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Today, the University of Alabama will formally introduce Greg Byrne as the school’s new Director of Athletics. The announcement will be streamed on RollTide.com.

He is expected to take over the position on March 1, pending approval by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Current AD Bill Battle is stepping aside to take on a new role as Special Assistant to the President.

Byrne is currently Vice President of Athletics at the University of Arizona, where he has worked for six years. During his tenure at Arizona he has influenced change on new fundraising initiatives, member expansion for the Wildcat Club, and athletic facility upgrades.

Prior to working at Arizona, Byrne was Director of Athletics at Mississippi State University, where he was the youngest athletic director in the Southeastern Conference. Byrne also held athletics administrative roles at the University of Oregon, Oregon State University and the University of Kentucky. He is the son of long-time athletics administrator Bill Byrne, who has over 30 years of experience as an athletic director and is the former Athletic Director at Texas A&M University.

