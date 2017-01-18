Vacant mobile home is found ablaze, cause not yet determined

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County authorities are looking into the cause of an early morning mobile home fire.

This is what firefighters saw when they pulled up to a mobile home in the 500 block of Darwin Road just after 2 a.m. this morning. The entire home was ablaze.

Crews quickly determined the home had been vacant for a long time. There was no power routed to the home.

Firefighters said they are going to let the home burn itself out and they will monitor the surrounding grounds. Investigators will be looking for the cause of the fire.

Darwin Road near Riverton Road was blocked off for a couple of hours while crews were on the scene.