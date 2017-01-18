Strong Storms Possible: what to expect from Thursday’s waves of rain and storms

Thursday will be a rainy, breezy and occasionally stormy day. Stay with WHNT News 19, and we’ll keep you updated on how the weather will impact you throughout your Thursday.

Rain looks 'scattered' by sunrise Thursday with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-50s. That rain will become more widespread and get much heavier as thunderstorms develop southwest of us and move into the Tennessee Valley from late morning through early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center outlined a 'Marginal Risk' of severe weather for North and Central Alabama Thursday; there is concern that a few storms could produce some strong winds over 40 mph in the afternoon and evening.

The greater threat likely stays south of the Valley, but it would be a good idea to be on alert Thursday just in case one of those stronger storms gets near your location!

After that, we're looking at two relatively quiet days with very warm weather: record highs possible on Friday and Saturday!

Big-time soaking: The drought has been ongoing for almost a year now, and some communities have been hit harder than others. Northeast Alabama is missing a lot of rainfall; in fact, it would take almost a foot of rain to get out of the drought in Jackson, Marshall, DeKalb, Blount and Cullman Counties. Madison, Morgan, Limestone Counties and The Shoals area needs around 3 to 4 inches of rain.

While we don't see totally even rainfall through the next seven days, the potential exists for as much as 1-2" area-wide in all between now and next Monday.

Some communities will get a lot more than that: possibly exceeding 4 to 5 inches total!

That would go a long way in restoring ponds, lakes, and rivers, but we need more than one or two soakings to set us up in a better position going into the Spring growing season. We didn't get into this drought overnight, and we won't get out of it overnight either.

