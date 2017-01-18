Sparkman head football coach Chris Cagle resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala. (al.com) - Sparkman football coach Chris Cagle has resigned after three seasons and plans to retire at the end of the school year.

Cagle, a 25-year coaching veteran, went 11-19 leading the Class 7A Senators. Sparkmman was 4-6 the past two seasons and 3-7 in 2014. The four victories were the most for the program since the Senators went 10-2 in 2006, their last playoff appearance.

"I have been blessed to be around the Senator players and their families," Cagle said in a statement to AL.com. "I will always consider the former and current Senator players as part of a big family. I hope those players have learned more than just football. I hope they have learned to be productive competitive workers, good husbands and good fathers."

