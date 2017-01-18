× Six Flags Over Georgia hiring for 2017 season

AUSTELL, Ga. – Six Flags Over Georgia is now accepting applications for the 3,100 seasonal employees needed for the upcoming 2017 season.

Construction is on schedule for the high-action thrill ride, JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis in 4D, which will debut in May. The park is also gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary all season long.

Six Flags Over Georgia will host its first seasonal job fairs on January 21 and 22. Positions available for the 2017 season include:

Food Service

Park Services

Guest Relations

Admissions and Front Gate Staff

Retail

Ride Operators

Games Attendants

Security Officers

Cash Control

Marketing Researchers

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and apply online first at www.sixflagsjobs.com. If your resume makes the cut, you will be contacted for an off-site interview and the location of the job fair will be provided.

No walk-up interviews will be available and additional jobs fairs will be held throughout the season.