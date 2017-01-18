New suspect indicted in 2015 DeKalb County murder

HENAGAR, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been indicted for a murder that happened in November 2015.

Dakota Lake Gore, 20, was arrested today on a grand jury indictment for murder. He was arrested after a short car chase, according to Sheriff Jimmy Harris.

Gore is charged in the death of Kenneth Dewayne Shaw. The 48-year-old was shot to death on Weaver Road in Henagar in 2015.

Sheriff Harris said several agencies helped bring Gore to justice.

“Thank you to the U.S. Marshal Service, Rainsville Police Department, Sylvania Police Department, and the DeKalb County Deputies and Investigators for their help in this arrest,” said Sheriff Harris.

Casey Jones of Rosalie had previously been arrested in the case.