Madison Crossroads’ Carmen Hanback wins our Tools For Teachers Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONEY, Ala. -- Carmen Hanback spends her days molding the minds of kindergarten students at Madison Crossroads Elementary in Toney.

Principal Russ O'Rear says he's not surprised someone nominated this dedicated educator for Tools For Teachers Award.

"I think Carmen represents us very well and its always good when you can get recognition for how hard our teachers really work," O'Rear said. "I don't think a lot of people really understand what it takes to be a great teacher and how many hours it takes over and above the 8 to 3 that people think."

Carmen Hanback was excited to win $319!

"Boys and girls we just won an award!" Mrs. Hanback said.

When it comes to describing how it feels to win $319, this teacher had trouble containing her excitement to a single word.

"I am very shocked, surprised, very excited, humbled, " Hanback said.

Her student had some interesting ideas on how to spend that cash including candy and even a pool!

Mrs. Hanback credits her parents for her success. She also attended Madison Crossroads as a student back in the day.

"So when this opportunity came up to teach kindergarten here at Madison Crossroads I was surprised excited to take it. It's home. Its where I want to be. It's where I am supposed to be."

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.