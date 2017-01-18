Local religious leader reacts to possible Church Protection Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama lawmakers will soon be considering a new bill that would allow places of worship to have armed security guards among their members. Bill sponsor State Rep. Lynn Greer of Rogersville calls it the Alabama Church Protection Act.

Rabbi of Temple B'Nai Shalom Elizabeth Behar has opinions on guns in religious spaces.

"Whenever you're dealing with guns and violence, it is a difficult issue to understand and navigate fully," she said.

She hopes that state legislators pushing for these kinds of bills take the time to explore all sides of the issue.

"Among active shooter, violent threats, and possibility of safety for the community when crafting such legislation," she explained.

When asked about the need for this type of legislation, Behar said, "I hope and pray every day that we do not have that need. I hope and pray every day that we are able to live in a society where we respect and honor the divine and each other."

Behar said that she and her congregation have prayed for victims of gun violence, and church shootings. They've prayed for the community to always be safe.

"That I think is the most important thing that we can offer in our community, a place of safety, love and hope," she said.

The bill, also known as HB36, has already been pre-filed. It will be introduced in the House in the next legislative session in February.