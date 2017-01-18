× Large-scale suicide prevention project launches today in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Today, Huntsville Hospital Foundation and Huntsville Hospital will announce a collaborative effort to increase awareness about suicide in north Alabama.

The project, SPEAK – Suicide, Prevention, Empowerment, Awareness, Knowledge, is multi-faceted and will primarily target middle and high school students in Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools.

It’s designed to raise awareness for teachers, parents, relatives, medical professionals and others who could play a role in noticing the signs of suicide and helping to stop it.

SPEAK partner organizations include: Huntsville Hospital Foundation, Huntsville Hospital, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Bradford Health Services, Crisis Services of North Alabama, Decatur-Morgan West Behavioral Medical Center, Huntsville City Schools, Little Orange Fish, Madison City Schools, Madison County Schools, National Alliance on Mental Illness/North Alabama, Nova Center for Youth & Family, University of Alabama in Huntsville and Wellstone Behavioral Health.

WHNT News 19 is the media partner for this project. We will stream the news conference today at 10:30 a.m. on WHNT.com and Facebook.