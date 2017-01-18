× Huntsville Utilities issues alert to customers after receiving spike in scam reports

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities has issued a scam alert, saying it’s received a number of calls from customers reporting this type of activity.

Several customers said they received calls from people claiming to be employees of Huntsville Utilities, threatening to disconnect service if the customer didn’t pay immediately over the phone or by a pre-paid Green Dot debit card at a local retail store. The scammer then asks the customer to call a toll-free number to make a payment.

Some of the scam origin numbers are local, and some even show the Huntsville Utilities main number. However, you will likely be referred to call another number, sometimes out of state or toll-free (1-800) to pay.

Do not fall for this. It is a scam.

If you’re late on your bill, you’ve likely received a notice about this. If you have any doubt about your bill, please call (256) 535-1200 to ask about it.

If you receive one of these calls, Huntsville Utilities advises you to always ask for specific information from anyone claiming to represent the company, such as the caller’s name and company contact information. Then, call (256) 535-1200 to report anyone suspicious who has contacted you.

Huntsville Utilities does not threaten customers with immediate disconnection of service via telephone calls.