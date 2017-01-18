Huntsville City School Board interviews second superintendent candidate, Sandra Spivey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Schools continues the hunt for a new leader. Wednesday the board members continued formal interviews of each finalist for superintendent by speaking to Dr. Sandra Spivey.

Spivey is currently the superintendent of Scottsboro City Schools. During her interview with the school board in Huntsville, she referenced that experience working in Alabama.

She described herself as a servant-leader.

"As a superintendent, it is my job: I am here to serve you," she explained. "What is of the utmost importance to me is maintaining my integrity. I have some core values and beliefs in terms of how I approach things. I referenced multiple times today, just the good old-fashioned Golden Rule," she said to the board.

Spivey said if hired, a priority would be the consent decree outlining the path to equality. She said she has been keeping up to date about the situation, as a leader of a nearby school system.

"Student discipline is one of the factors in the desegregation order, has been described to me as by far, one of the hardest and most complex aspects of the consent decree," she stated. "So, it sounds like there's a lot of work to do just based on what I am hearing and seeing. I would be anxious to accept the challenge of leading the work to make necessary and further improvements in that area."

Spivey said she values communication and trust with teachers, the board, and the community.

"I think establishing a culture of trust is critically important. I think we need to be deliberate about keeping employees informed about the things they need to be informed about," she commented.