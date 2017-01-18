WATCH LIVE: Interview with Dr. Sandra Spivey, Huntsville Superintendent Candidate

Gotham Steel Pan a Deal

Posted 7:30 pm, January 18, 2017, by
gotham-steel

The Gotham Steel Pan is getting heavy run on the As Seen on TV infomercial circuit.  With its modest price of $19.99, many are interested in just how good the Gotham Steel Pan performs.

From the test we showed, the Gotham Steel works great. It claims to be non-stick to the point your fried egg will just slide around the pan when it’s done.

The Gotham Steel is rated a Deal.

If you have had a different experience with the Gotham Steel Pan, let us know!  You can email us at the Deal or Dud section of WHNT.COM!