Gotham Steel Pan a Deal

The Gotham Steel Pan is getting heavy run on the As Seen on TV infomercial circuit. With its modest price of $19.99, many are interested in just how good the Gotham Steel Pan performs.

From the test we showed, the Gotham Steel works great. It claims to be non-stick to the point your fried egg will just slide around the pan when it’s done.

The Gotham Steel is rated a Deal.

If you have had a different experience with the Gotham Steel Pan, let us know! You can email us at the Deal or Dud section of WHNT.COM!