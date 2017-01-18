From the campaign trail, to the inauguration; Local photographer captures history on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. - The inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump is expected to draw a huge crowd in Washington D.C. Supporters and protesters will pack the capitol.

One north Alabama photographer and Trump supporter, will make the journey.

Before he was the president-elect, Donald Trump was on the campaign trail in south Alabama. Pete Dobbs was there, camera in hand.

"I came out fairly quick for Mr. Trump," said Dobbs.

Dobbs, a Tennessee Valley resident, said his support for Trump grew slowly but steadily.

"I began to really like what I heard and what I saw and I started going to a few rallies. It was a great experience," remembered Dobbs.

One of those rallies was down in Mobile, where Trump drew tens-of-thousands to hear his pledge to "Make America Great Again."

"I think we all hope that he will follow through with many of his promises," said Dobbs.

Dobbs now plans to travel to Washington D.C. to see Trump take the oath of office in person.

He's not sure where he'll be sitting, but he'll once again have his camera ready.

"Hopefully this new lens that I've got will help bring these images to me," said Dobbs.

A four-hundred millimeter lens Dobbs hopes will capture joy, excitement, and perhaps even frustration should protests arise.

Whatever unfolds, he wants to preserve the moment. A moment he hopes will be the start of a positive new era for America.

"I'm hopeful that even those who are late to come on board, that they will see what I saw and expect to see. The good that this new administration's gonna bring to our country." he said.