Former Tuscumbia Police Chief passes away Wednesday morning

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – The American Flag has been lowered to half-staff as the Tuscumbia Police Department mourns the loss of a family member.

Former Police Chief Wayne Burns died Wednesday morning at his home in Tuscumbia, after a lengthy illness. Burns served the police department for 35-years, almost 20 of those as Chief.

“He genuinely loved this city and this police department,” current Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan explained. “He stayed in some battles at times with elected officials through the years because he stood up for the department and stood up for the men and women of this department.”

Logan started his career under burns when he was a supervisor.

Burns worked his way up the ranks, being named Police Chief in the mid-80’s. Logan said Chief Burns will be remembered for his patriotism to the nation and dedication to his home town.

“Chief Burns served this country quite admirably in the Vietnam War, decorated War Hero with Purple Hearts,” stated Logan. “When he came back from the war he immediately continued his service to the public.”

Those who knew Wayne Burns said it was remarkable that he never let his war injuries keep him from serving his community when he returned from war, a testament to his toughness and grit.

We’ve heard from many people today expressing their condolences to the family of Wayne Burns. He was also an avid race-car driver and spent a lot of time at the Moulton Speedway.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be released by Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia.