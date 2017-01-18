× Decatur Police ask for assistance locating registered sex offender

DECATUR, Ala. – On January 13, Decatur Police began an investigation after receiving a report and a video of a registered sex offender engaging in a sexual act with a female under the age of 17.

Decatur police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tyshawn Lamonn Davis, who is currently registered to live in Lawrence County. Davis has friends and relatives in Alabama and New York.

Police said that Davis is wanted for the charge of Production of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts which is a Class A felony.

If anyone has information about Davis’ whereabouts, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660 or your local law enforcement agency.