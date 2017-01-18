× Changes in the Marshall County Schools system aimed at safety

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — There are several changes in the Marshall County Schools system that create a safer environment for students and save money.

“We’ve installed safety sensors at all of the schools so they’re able to exit the building, anyone, students, staff, visitors, parents, they’re able to exit the building with a visual detector,” explained Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley. The device is installed in the entrances of each of the system’s schools.

Before, the doors were locked and had to be unlocked with a button every time someone left. School officials worried that would cause problems during an emergency or active shooter situation.

The device can detect someone coming, and unlock the door automatically.

The school system also filled vacant school resource officer positions. “Our resource officers do a great job for us,” Wigley said.

Marshall County Schools partnered with a company in an energy savings project, aimed to implement changes in each school, to make the system as a whole more energy-efficient. The idea is to create a safer and more efficient environment in each school through upgrades and renovations. “We’ve already saved $80,000 before the construction phase has even completed,” Wigley said.

All of the changes across the board are a way to improve the system and make it as safe as possible for students. “There are a lot of great things that are going on in Marshall County Schools, and we just want others to know so that they can be as proud of our school system as we are,” Wigley said.