× Breaking: Authorities respond to a man with a gun in Publix parking lot

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. – Authorities with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office say a man is in the parking lot of a Publix grocery store in Rainbow City armed with a gun.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

No further specifics are being  released at this time.

WHNT News 19 is taking action right now to find out more on this breaking story.