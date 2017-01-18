× Boys and Girls Club Calvary Teen Center renovation almost done, still in need of furniture donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You may remember back in October 2016, we told you about a $50,000 grant the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama received to renovate their Calvary Teen Center.

Now, the renovations are complete, but they still have some needs before a ribbon cutting.

“It’s been a great transformation and we just can’t wait to see the young people’s faces when they walk through this facility,” said Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama President, Patrick Wynn.

New floors are laid and new paint is on the walls–just some of the necessary renovations from the original building.

“There will be a STEM technology center, and then a room for the arts. We’ll do everything from digital arts, music, web design,” said Wynn.

Although, before the ribbon cutting at the end of January, the organization needs donations to furnish some of the rooms. The grant from Lowe’s has helped them up to this point, but Wynn said they have even bigger plans for this building in the future.

“We are looking to also relocate our administration office here, at some point in time,” said Wynn. “We’re in downtown Huntsville and so we want to relocate our offices so we can be here with the young people, here in the community.”

One person who wants that idea to become reality, Councilman Devyn Keith.

“This is a blessing for me to see because I grew up five houses down from here, but also to see it from conception to reality,” said Keith. “It’s going to be important to service the community that is in desperate need of something positive.”