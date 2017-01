× Beauregards to join newly completed Winchester Commons

Huntsville, Ala. — Beauregards will be the newest addition to the recently completed Winchester Commons.

The restaurant was voted best wings in Huntsville from 2013-2015.

Beauregards will be joining later this year, leaving only one space remaining in the development.

Winchester Commons is currently home to Great Clips, Victoria Nails, and Wilson’s Cleaners.