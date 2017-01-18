× Arts Huntsville Awards 2017 Huntsville Arts & Cultural Grants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Arts Huntsville Board of Directors, volunteers, and staff joined with City officials, Arts Huntsville member organizations, individual artists, and arts patrons and advocates tonight at the Von Braun Center Playhouse to celebrate 15 local arts organizations receiving grants through the 2016 Huntsville Arts & Cultural Grant Program.

Huntsville’s publicly-funded Arts & Cultural Grant Program is now in its fifth year, and today Huntsville is one of more than 2,500 communities across the nation that appropriates public funds to support competitive arts and cultural grants.

The Huntsville City Council renewed $100,000 in pass-through grant funding as part of the City’s FY17 budget, and eligible Arts Huntsville member organizations completed detailed grant applications in September 2016. All eligible applications were reviewed by a citizen grant panel with experience in varied artistic disciplines and representative of each of Huntsville’s five City Council districts. The Arts Huntsville grant panel included: Laurie McCaulley, District One; Stephanie Mell, District Two; Linda Soule, District Three; Elizabeth Fleming, District Four; and Dana Gillis, District Five. The grant adjudication process was overseen by Arts Huntsville Board Secretary Dianne Reynolds for the second year in a row. Each panelist reviewed a total of 18 grant applications and the panel convened in open meetings in December 2016 to assess the grants and allocate the available $100,000 in City grant funds to the eligible applicants.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2017, the following 15 local nonprofit organizations received Huntsville Arts & Cultural Grant Awards:

Alabama Youth Ballet: $6,526.00 for the 2016-2017 Performing Season

Ars Nova: $4,291.00 for 2017 Performances and Outreach

Broadway Theatre League: $9,896.00 for 2016-2017 Live Educational Theatrical Shows

Community Ballet Association: $7,496.00 for 2017 Performances and Discover Dance

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater: $9,565.00 for 2016-2017 Season and Academy

Huntsville Chamber Music Guild: $6,364.00 for 2016-2017 Concert Series & Education Outreach

Huntsville Community Chorus: $7,576.00 for 2017 Performance Season

Huntsville Community Drumline: $7,496.00 for 2017 All-Area Youth Drumline

Huntsville Literary Association: $7,334.00 for 2017 Shakespeare and Young Writers Contest

Huntsville Master Chorale: $5,461.00 for 2016-2017 Concert Series

Huntsville Youth Orchestra: $3,525.00 for 2017 Concert Series

Independent Musical Productions: $9,499.00 for 2017 Production of Ragtime

Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center: $9,773.00 2017 for Happy Days Concert Series

Tennessee Valley Jazz Society: $3,041.00 for 2017 Gospel, Blues and Jazz Music Series

Twickenham Fest: $2,157.00 for 2017 Twickenham Music Festival (Twickenham is a first-time grant recipient)

TOTAL GRANT AWARDS: $ 100,000.00

The Huntsville Arts & Cultural Grant Program is designed to nurture artistic excellence, encourage public access to arts and cultural programming, expand arts education opportunities and develop the organizational capacity of Huntsville’s nonprofit arts and cultural organizations. Since the grant program was founded in 2013, the program has grown from serving over 72,000 participants in 2013 to serving 126,000 in 2016, based on data reports filed by each of the grant recipients. These participants include nearly 48,000 children. More than 3,200 local artists – both professional and avocational performers, musicians, writers and visual artists – participated in the grant-funded projects, and more than 3,300 local volunteers supported the grant programming.

As part of the grant announcements, Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken also shared highlights of the organization’s 2016 initiatives and offered a look ahead at Huntsville’s 2017 arts and cultural sector. “Throughout 2016, our nonprofit arts and cultural members have partnered with us to assess the economic impact of our sector in Huntsville and Madison County through the Americans for the Arts’ Arts and Economic Prosperity Study, and we look forward to releasing that economic data this summer,” said Dillon-Jauken. “We’re confident the data will confirm what we already know – our arts, entertainment and cultural sector is vibrant and growing, impacting our economy and entertaining both residents and visitors each day.”

For more information about Arts Huntsville visit www.artshuntsville.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @artshuntsville.

Arts Huntsville is a non-profit organization founded in 1962 to stimulate and support community creativity and engagement by advancing the arts, entertainment and culture to enrich quality of life, education, and economic development in the greater Huntsville metropolitan region. With over 250 member arts organizations, individual artists, arts patrons, and other arts-minded non-profits, companies, and technical and professional organizations, Arts Huntsville focuses on four core program areas while serving as the service organization for area arts groups and individual artists, providing them with resources and tools to ensure their success.