× Arab Police officers investigate ten car break-ins in one night

ARAB, Ala. – Arab Police officers investigated ten car break-ins in one night. Officers say all of the cars targeted were parked at houses.

“We had a lot of break-ins over our northwest sector of our city, mainly on the Sundown Drive area and those neighborhoods there,” Assistant Chief Shane Washburn said.

Washburn said there were ten different instances in that area all at one time. “An individual came to each house, basically checked the doors of the vehicles to see if they were unlocked, and was able to get inside the vehicle. On all of these vehicles, they were left unlocked,” Washburn added.

The thief got away with purses, wallets, and other valuables. “These crimes are usually crimes of opportunity,” Washburn said, “They do this in regular fashion where they’ll walk through neighborhoods at night and just check car doors, and the ones that are left open, they go inside and burglarize the vehicle.”

“We urge everyone to take all personal belongings out of the vehicle, whether it be cash, wallet, credit cards, electronics, anything of that nature, and make sure those vehicles are locked up at night.”

Washburn said if you have to keep valuables or purchases in your call while you’re out, put them out of sight.

If you have information on who is responsible for the break-ins, call the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124.