Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund helps low-income families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund is helping to provide scholarships to eligible, low-income families in the state.

AOSF is a new scholarship organization formed to help implement the Alabama Accountability Act.

Scholarships are awarded to children, not schools, so if a school initially chosen by parents or guardians is not a good fit for their children, the scholarship is transferable to any other participating school.

Not all children learn the same way or in the same environment. What works for one child may not work for another. The Alabama Opportunity Scholarship helps alleviate the financial barrier for economically disadvantaged children so that they can find a school that works for them.