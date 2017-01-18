3 Tennessee Valley athletes win awards at the Mr. Football banquet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (al.com) - LaBryan Ray may be soft spoken, but his play on the field speaks volumes.

The James Clemens five-star, senior defensive end repeated Class 7A Lineman of the Year at the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Football Banquet today in Montgomery. He was one of two Huntsville-region players to be honored, along with 4A Back of the Year Reed Blankenship of West Limestone.

"It felt great to be among great players," said Ray, the state's No. 1 senior recruit. "There's a lot of great players in the state. Just to be among them was a blessing. It's great to be here."

To continue reading click here.