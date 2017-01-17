The Two Faces of January: How 2017’s warmth compares to 2014’s chill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember January 2014? It was a few years ago, but this brutally cold month went down in history as Huntsville's fifth coldest January on record, which is easy to believe considering the temperature dropped to 4 degrees on January 7.

In the image above, the daily temperature is plotted in the blue rectangles, with the tan region indicating the "normal," or average temperature range for each day in January, based off of the temperature data averaged together from 1981 through 2010.

Notice how the majority of the blue rectangles fall below the tan area, which indicates that January 2014's temperatures were well below average. Overall, the month's average temperature is 33.8 degrees, which is 7.7 degrees below the monthly average calculated from the 1981 through 2010 dataset. Statistically speaking, this is an outlier year, which is no surprise why it ranks as the 5th coldest month of record for Huntsville.

Contrast 2014 to 2017, which is already the fourth warmest January, and there's two weeks left in the month!

Similar to the other graph, the blue rectangles denote the daily temperature, with the tan region indicating the "normal", or average temperature range for each day in January.

Notice how there is a weekend where the blue rectangles are well below the average range -- this is when we experienced an arctic plunge that knocked Huntsville below freezing for 81 hours.

But within two days, temperatures climbed well above average, as evident by the fact that the blue rectangles are practically outside of the tan box, signaling that even the overnight lows were warmer than the average high for January.

There are still two weeks left to the month, and so far temperatures are expected to remain at or above average for at least another week. As of this writing, 2017 is shaping up to be the fourth warmest January on record for the city of Huntsville.

These two Januarys illustrate the fact that huge temperature swings can occur not just within the months themselves, but that the overall month can show drastic variability from year to year.