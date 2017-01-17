Study suggests wearable fitness sensors may serve as early ‘check engine’ lights for your health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you received a Fitbit recently, or you've worn one for a while, it may soon serve another purpose than helping you keep up with your steps and exercise.

The little device may be able to let you know you're about to get sick in the future. A Stanford University professor says wearable fitness gadgets could warn you before feeling any symptoms.

According to Dr. Michael Snyder, these fitness trackers can potentially monitor more than just your steps. His team at Stanford is starting to find out by tracking the everyday lives of several dozen volunteers wearing the devices. Their early findings are in a study published in PLOS Biology.

For example, Snyder and his team have already figured out variations in heart rate patterns that can tell the difference between study participants with insulin resistance that would separate those with Type 2 diabetes and those who are healthy.

The research has also found wearable technology can detect minor cold-like illnesses that begin with higher than normal readings for heart rate and skin temperature, before any sniffling takes place.

Although this is an intriguing find, researchers say don't try to self-diagnose with your fitness tracker any time soon. There are still some things to work out in the long-term experiment.