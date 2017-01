HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local business announced Tuesday it is moving to Campus No. 805.

Spirited Art Huntsville will move from its location at 5000 Whitesburg Drive to Campus No. 805 in the coming weeks. It will be located on the second floor of Stone Middle School and hopes to move in by March 1, according to the business’ Facebook Page.

Spirited Art Huntsville offers step-by-step painting parties for adults, families and groups. Every painting is unique!