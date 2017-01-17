× Project Lifesaver: free transmitter bracelets for wanderers, those with special needs

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – In the aftermath of a missing person call that was really a big mix-up, Deputy Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office wants to focus on how to prevent missing persons for the families they protect and serve.

“The majority of our missing persons cases are people who have Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other debilitating conditions where a lot of times they may wander off and they don’t even know where they are,” Young explained.

The LCSO is one of many agencies across the country helping to provide a solution: Project Lifesaver.

“Project lifesaver consists of transmitter bracelets that we maintain the batteries in,” said Young. “Families here in the county can apply. Basically, they fit a bracelet on their loved one and it doesn’t cost anything.”

The program is funded by the SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) and Triad.

Nationally, the free program has a 30 minute recovery/discovery average from when an individual is reported missing.

“We have receivers and operators who can take those on the helicopter, all our ground vehicles, on foot, and that signal is good for miles, and it’s a specific frequency for each bracelet.”

Young encourages any Limestone County residents with a loved one who is prone to wander off to apply. The program is also offered in a number of other areas in the Tennessee Valley.