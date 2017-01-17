Preliminary data comes in from GOES-16

Scientists have received the first data from GOES-16, previously known as GOES-R. Goes-16 was launched as GOES-R back in November and was renamed GOES-16 once it reached orbit. On this new satellite is a host of instruments, including the magnetometer (MAG) which became the first to start transmitting data in December.

This preliminary data came in December 22nd and plots uncalibrated magnetic field strength. The preliminary data is not final, but it is exciting! The MAG is mounted on a boom the extends out from the Satellite, so it can take magnetic field measurements. It does this five times faster than magnetometers that came before!

The MAG is a very important instrument on GOES-16, since it will improve space weather forecasts and research. It can detect disturbances in Earth’s magnetosphere that are caused by the sun’s solar flare. These disturbances can interfere with satellites, communications or navigation systems, power utilities, or pose health risks to astronauts. With the help of the MAG though, scientists can determine where on the sun the disturbance originated from and if/how it could impact the Earth.