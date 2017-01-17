× UPDATE: Jackson County Supt. discusses what prompted “safety precautions” at North Sand Mountain School

HIGDON, Ala. – The Jackson County Superintendent of Education spoke with WHNT News on Tuesday about what prompted safety precautions at North Sand Mountain School.

Superintendent Kevin Dukes said it was due to a 15-year-old boy who trespassed at the school last week.

On Thursday, the teen, who was shirtless, walked in the school building. He was escorted out, but got on the roof of the school. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office removed him.

The boy later showed up at North Sand Mountain’s ball game that night. At that point, the Sheriff’s Office removed him from the game and he is now banned from the school campus, Dukes said.

Dukes said the teen is also banned from Bryant and Flat Rock school campuses.

Dukes said a parent saw the teen walking near North Sand Mountain School on Friday, but he wasn’t on campus. Dukes said the teen has not made any threats nor has he shown he has a weapon. Dukes said “the situation is completely diffused” and the school system continues to work with the Sheriff’s Office on the matter.

Late Monday night, North Sand Mountain School posted a message on its Facebook Page addressing recent concerns raised:

“To the parents and concerned citizens of the NSM community:

NSM is working closely with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Board of Education to provide necessary safety precautions at North Sand Mountain School. School will go on as scheduled tomorrow, January 17. The situation is being constantly monitored, and we can assure you that your children’s safety is the #1 priority of North Sand Mountain School and the Jackson County Board of Education.”

Viewers contacted WHNT News 19 on Monday evening to ask us to check into the situation. They said they had not received any word from the school system about what happened last week.