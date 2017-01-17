× Local nonprofit launches new program to help senior citizens stay in their own homes longer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Whether you’re a senior or you care for one, finding the right resources can take lots of time and money. Fortunately, the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments, TARCOG , is offering a new program called Comfort at Home.

“We have so many seniors who are looking for something to help them stay at home longer to avoid long term care facilities to help them continue to be active members of the community,” said Austin Cook, Custom Care Coordinator for Comfort at Home. “But so many people who were calling don’t qualify for our free programs based on their incomes.”

To meet the needs of those seniors, TARCOG came up with the nonprofit’s first private pay care management program.

“We do a comprehensive in-home assessment that’s a psycho-social, nutritional, health and home safety,” said Cook.

TARCOG then works with the client and the family to design a care plan.

“This may be bringing in caregivers, meals, doing some home modification and connecting them with community resources,” Cook said.

Through Comfort at Home, a person will also receive case management.

“We visit our client at their home several times a month. We’re talking with their family, just making sure that the services that are being implemented are actually effective,” Cook explained.

It costs $350 for the initial assessment, but TARCOG says it could save costs and headaches in the long run.

“When you look at how much time people spend looking for resources and trying to figure out what the best options are, we really can save you so much time because of our extensive knowledge of resources in the area,” Cook said.

TARCOG says the assessment can actually help families scale back on the amount of services they planned on paying for because they can determine what’s necessary for the client at the time. TARCOG serves Madison, Limestone, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb counties.

For more information, visit tarcog.us/comfortathome/.